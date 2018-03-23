“I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady

Home > Filla >

The lady claims to be 29 years old and has been single for the past four years and kept herself attractive just so she could at least have a dinner with the actor, but to no avail.

An unknown lady says she is so much in love with Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) that though the handsome actor is known to be married, she would not mind to be his second wife.

Reports suggest that this is not the first time a lady is having a crush on Mofe-Damijo, but what is unique about this particular lady is her claim that she resorts to drinking anointing oil to comfort her soul any time she remembers the actor.

From the look of things the lady does not care whether Mofe-Damijo jilts his current wife, all she cares about is to have him at all cost.

Read her letter below:

“Good morning sir, please I need your help. I’m ready to submit myself to Yabaleft for evaluation. I can’t take the torment anymore. I’m 29 years old, I’m beautiful, I have a wonderful job but I’ve been single for four years now because I’m in love with this celebrity.

"A Nigerian actor RMD! I’ve pushed a lot of good men away because of him. In my kind I need to be single so if he sees me he may want me for second wife, I love him. I can die. Sometimes I cry and drink anointing oil for my soul,” she wrote.

“I know he is married but I love him and want him. I have a gallery of 3000 of his pictures, I’ve sent him 40 DM but he won’t reply me. Please, what is wrong with me falling for a married man. I can’t think straight anymore. I just want to have dinner with him, I’ve waited for four years, I’m ready to wait for him.

"Please advise me. This is true love God can see my heart. In the next life, he is my husband, my soul, my destiny, baba ibeji my teins. I want to make yellow eba and efo for him.”

