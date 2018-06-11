news

Prostitution is frowned upon in African, more especially in religious conservative countries.

However, those who choose to damn the scorn and disdain that sex workers suffer at the hands of the very society that patronises their services are really making huge monies that professional decent workers hardly earn per month.

Stories of some sex workers making staggering monies from the ‘illegal’ work have made headlines time without number, but the revelation of one Nigerian prostitute that she makes as much as N300,000, an equivalent of Ghs3,935.62 has got some tongues wagging.

25-year old Chizoba Ajukwu operated at Century Hotel area in Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos before she was recently arrested for threatening to assault a colleague sex worker, and assaulting police officers who had been delegated to invite her to the police station.

According to PM Express report, when she made her first appearance before the Isolo Magistrates court, Chizoba Ajukwu claimed that she makes the said amount by the end of every month, saying despite stigmatisation and other difficulties, it has been difficult quitting sex work.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded her in prison custody pending further hearing.

This must be a trying moment for Chizoba Ajukwu considering the quantum of money she may forfeit while in custody.