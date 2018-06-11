Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

I earn about Ghs 4,000 per month – Sex worker reveals


Amazing! I earn about Ghs 4,000 per month – Sex worker reveals

25-year old Chizoba Ajukwu operated at Century Hotel area in Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos before she was recently arrested for threatening to assault a colleague sex worker, and assaulting police officers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I earn about Ghs 4000 per month – Sex worker reveals play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prostitution is frowned upon in African, more especially in religious conservative countries.

However, those who choose to damn the scorn and disdain that sex workers suffer at the hands of the very society that patronises their services are really making huge monies that professional decent workers hardly earn per month.

Stories of some sex workers making staggering monies from the ‘illegal’ work have made headlines time without number, but the revelation of one Nigerian prostitute that she makes as much as N300,000, an equivalent of Ghs3,935.62 has got some tongues wagging.

I earn about Ghs 4000 per month – Sex worker reveals play

 

25-year old Chizoba Ajukwu operated at Century Hotel area in Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos before she was recently arrested for threatening to assault a colleague sex worker, and assaulting police officers who had been delegated to invite her to the police station.

READ MORE: Woman, 23, born without a vagina has one made out of FISH SKIN

According to PM Express report, when she made her first appearance before the Isolo Magistrates court, Chizoba Ajukwu claimed that she makes the said amount by the end of every month, saying despite stigmatisation and other difficulties, it has been difficult quitting sex work.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded her in prison custody pending further hearing.

This must be a trying moment for Chizoba Ajukwu considering the quantum of money she may forfeit while in custody.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Only In Africa! Man buries father in brand new BMW car Only In Africa! Man buries father in brand new BMW car
Controversy: Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice Controversy Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice
Strange? Football players must masturbate before games – Psychologist Strange? Football players must masturbate before games – Psychologist
Video: This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows Video This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows
Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains
Unbelievable: Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his church Unbelievable Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his church

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Girl comes back home to her parents after she died and was buried Pulse Filla Girl comes back home to her parents after she died and was buried
Pulse Filla: Lady who marries old man tells people to mind their businesses Pulse Filla Lady who marries old man tells people to mind their businesses
Entertainment Filla: Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria' Entertainment Filla Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria'



Top Articles

1 Strange? Football players must masturbate before games – Psychologistbullet
2 Unbelievable Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his churchbullet
3 Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster...bullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring...bullet
6 Video This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrowsbullet
7 In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in...bullet
8 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" -...bullet
9 Video President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
10 Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to...bullet

Related Articles

Strange? Football players must masturbate before games – Psychologist
Video This fashion blogger is making millions from her eyebrows
Unbelievable Prophet seen using a snake to perform miracle in his church
In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
Report Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills
Controversy Don't mention God when swearing oaths - Atheists petitions Chief Justice
In a doggy style Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room
Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving
Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to hospital after crash-landing
Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
3 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a...bullet
4 Really? Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followersbullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used...bullet
7 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
8 Amazing! This fashion blogger is making millions from her...bullet
9 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10...bullet
10 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump...bullet

Filla

Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
Ghana tops countries with highest search for abortion pills
Report Ghana tops the world as the country with highest search for abortion pills
Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving
Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving