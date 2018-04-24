news

A 19-year-old lady has disclosed that she took a hard decision to abandon her boyfriend for a 44-year-old man who is even older than her father and it has paid off.

According to reports, Avalon Garvey was in sixth form in Bradford, West Yorkshire when she came across Doug Traser from San Francisco, California, in an online forum in June 2016.

Though Doug Traser was 29 years older than her, Avalon Garvey who was then 17, dumped the guy she was in a relationship with and clung unto the old man.

Now, she says despite mockery by some people in society, she is not bothered because their sex life is enviable.

She was quoted as saying: “For three years I had seen this person, but I wasn’t really into it and so I eventually ended things with this boyfriend.

“It was going down a rocky path. It was very difficult to tell them I wasn’t seeing them anymore.

“At first there was a lot of judgement. At uni I didn’t know anybody and I decided I was going to be 100 per cent honest. I was going to say, ‘This is who I am, this is who I love.’ Now, I have the best friends, who accept it all.”

One of the discouraging moments she recalled in their relationship was when she said: “There was one time, we were in California, and I was giving a waitress a tip. She said ‘is that your dad?’ But I don’t care what people think. It’s my relationship, it is not a random person’s relationship. I get stares and I will rub it in their face and give him a cuddle. I am happy so why does it matter what anyone else thinks?”

As it stands now nothing can deter the two love birds anymore, as they have developed thick skin for mockery and criticisms.

Avalon Garvey said: “We want the world to know that our relationship is something absolutely wonderful to us.”

For now, Avalon Garvey claims she is in a happy relationship with a man who is not only older than her father, but his children are also older than her, yet she said their sex life is “extravagant”.

Moreover, the future is unknown, and what has worked for her may not work for everybody.