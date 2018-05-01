I raped woman to ‘break blood covenant’ – arrested priest tells court

news

An embattled fetish priest has pleaded to be set free, explaining he raped his victim in order to break a blood covenant.

Kofi Eniado and some of his friends allegedly connived to rape a woman in a shrine in the Central Region.

The Police subsequently managed to arrest him in March this year, with the other accomplices currently on the run.

Explaining the rationale behind his actions during the Justice for All Programme in Winneba Prisons, Kofi Eniado said he raped the woman to break a blood covenant.

His explanation in his affidavit compelled Saani Rasheed, a legal practitioner, to decline to move his motion for bail.

The lawyer said he could not move the motion for a bail because Eniado’s explanation was “weird”.

The suspect was, therefore, sent back to the prison as the trial Judge, Justice Clemence K. Honyenugah, did not delve into his case.

POS Foundation, a Human Rights non-governmental organisation, filed for bail for remand prisoners including the accused person as part of the Justice for All Programme.