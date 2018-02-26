“I won’t marry whom i don’t have sex with” - Lady vows

Home > Filla >

Alagbu Kate from Nigeria has chosen a very strategic timing to share her opinion on Facebook which has triggered reactions from other Facebook users, but the lady mounted a strong defense for the post.

A Nigeria lady has rejuvenated the issue of whether men and women who are dating and intend to marry should have sex before they finally tie the knot.

Premarital sex is frowned upon by almost all religions and tribes especially in Africa, but in this era of numerous divorces most of which are normally attributed to lack of sexual satisfaction by one party in a marriage, some people have questioned the status quo.

There are two schools of thought. One is of the view that people who intend to marry must do due diligence to be sure of the sexual prowess of their partners before they say ‘I do’, while others believe that the practice had the tendency to encourage immorality.

However, a Nigeria lady by name, Alagbu Kate has chosen a very strategic timing to share her opinion. She wrote on Facebook that “I won’t marry whom I don’t have sex with.”

Her post triggered reactions from other Facebook users, but the lady mounted a strong defense for the post.

Alagbu Kate said: “Not when i go in and the size of his dkkk didn’t go in or couldn’t satisfy me, I will now be looking for where to satisfy my urge which i won’t like. In as much as it is not good, it has its own advantages. And pretenders have had cases of breakup because of this”

Kate’s post which has already gone viral is likely to have a far reaching impact on people’s stance on premarital sex, especially at a time when some men and women have made the headlines by confessing to having cheated on their spouses, mostly because of low sexual satisfaction.

