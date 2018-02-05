“I worked for Devil for 25 years” - lady shares her striking story

news

A young lady has resorted to the social media to share her past experiences when she was living worldly life aimed at pleading her flesh as directed by the devil.

Known as Sylvia Eguonor, yabaleftonlie.ng reported the lady as having said that she used to live like Jezebel for the past 25 years until she was finally saved by Jesus Christ.

She has therefore shared her photos of the past when she was in the world and now that she has been saved.

Below is her full story accompanied by photos:

“I am not ashamed to testify about my past. When I was in the world I never knew what I was doing is a sin. I was calling God a liar and doing to my self what will please my flesh, i was working for the devil for the past 25years before now. I use to do all manner of evil.

“I committed sexual immorality

I steal and tell lies

I fought a lot

I put on tight, leggings and trousers

I wear makeup and I fix eyelash

I was fixing nails and painting them

I fix weavon and attachment

I put on close that exposes my body

I even smoke cigarettes

I peers 4 holes in my ears and I will put hearings in all the holes

I was bleaching my skin

“I was like Jezebel until Jesus saved me.

I don’t know that Jesus loves me so much. He saved me and now I am saved. Grace found me and I got saved.

“You that is reading this message if u know u are still battling with ur sin repent now and accept Jesus into ur life and have salvation. Salvation is free. Repent and put away the attires of Jezebel. Jezebel is the first woman in the Bible that wear makeups and dress worldly , so whosoever that put on the attires of Jezebel is the daughter of Jezebel..”