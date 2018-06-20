Pulse.com.gh logo
"I am happy to say I am sharing a baby daddy with my best friend- Lady


Strange! “I'm happy to say I'm sharing a baby daddy with my best friend, we’re pregnant” – Lady

She said they are both happy to be pregnant for the same man, adding that her friend will be giving birth in December, while she will do same in January.

  • Published:
“I'm happy to say I'm sharing baby daddy with my best friend" play
A lady has amazed social media users including fellow women after she conveniently announced on the platform that she is sharing her man with a best friend, and both of them are currently pregnant.

The lady shared the weird story with a photo of her and the so-called best friend attached.

She said they are both happy to be pregnant for the same man, adding that her friend will be giving birth in December, while she will do same in January.

Her hope is that, just as she and her friend who doubles as her rival have a good relationship, they will have a beautiful family together and their children will also be best friends.

What shocked other women most is the fact that she has proclaimed a lot of affection for her rival.

She said: “I am happy to say i am sharing a baby daddy with my best friend. She will be due in December while i will be due in January. If it was anybody else, i would have fought but we are finally family friends, I love youuu.”

“I'm happy to say I'm sharing baby daddy with my best friend" play

 

It is not clear if the other lady she referred to as her best friend also has a similar affection for her.

While some people fear for the future of the relationship, others see nothing appalling about it. They believe what is more important is the understanding of the three adults involved in the relationship.

