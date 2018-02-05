news

Flood of sad emotions have welcomed the death of an Ebonyi State University (EBSU) undergraduate, Nkwuda Aloysius whose fiancée, Miss Catherine Nwankaego, was pictured kneeling beside a coffin containing his corpse.

According to Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the deceased died in a motor accident on Sunday, January 28, 2018. He was buried six days after in Ndiofoke Amagu Ikwo, his hometown, report says.

A Facebook user , Ibeabuchi Jonathan posted photos of the burial along with a tribute to Aloysius, who prior to death studied Public Administration in EBSU.

He was in his third year before his sad passing.

"Miss Catherine nwankaego paying her last respect to his lovely and caring boyfriend late master NKWUDA ALOYSIUS{A.K.A,ALYBOI/DON SWAGGER,} a 300level public administration student of ebonyi state university dead you're wicked.

"Alyboi is hard for me to say rest in perfect peace of the Lord Amen. EBSU will miss you! Public administration will miss you! Ikwo noyo will miss you! Nais will miss you! You're fiance miss Catherine will miss you! We can't question God for God knows the best Goodnight," writes Jonathan.

Also displayed on Jonathan's Facebook page were pictures from a burial procession organized for the deceased.