In Kumasi :  Man hangs himself in police cell

Man, 22, has hanged himself himself at the Oforikrom police cell in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

James Yaw Doggi, a carpenter by profession, who was arrested Friday morning, allegedly hanged himself with a piece of woollen carpet hours after his arrest and detention.

The Manhyia Divisional Police Command has confirmed the incident, and that his body has been deposited at the at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

The deceased was picked up after his wife, Benice Akorle, lodged a complaint against him with the Oforikrom police station.

Meanwhile the mother of the deceased has called for a swift investigation into circumstances that led to the death of his son.