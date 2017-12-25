Home > Filla >

In Malaysia :  Two students sentenced to death for drugs trafficking


Two African college students mainly from Nigeria, Mustafa Azmir, and Jude Nnamdi Achonye on last Wednesday, December 20, were given a death sentence by a High Court in Shah Alam for trafficking 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to facts gathered on the case, the accused who studied at a private college in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia were arrested by the police when they received several boxes containing the drugs which were delivered by a courier company at the apartment.

Based on the criminal charge that was filed against them, the two suspects, Azmir and Achonye were accused of trafficking the drugs at an apartment in Petaling Jaya at 3.30pm on Sept 2, 2014, which is an offense under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The presiding High Court judge, Datuk Abdul Halim Aman made the ruling after it was made clear that the prosecution had a first-seen or truth evidence on the case against the accused, Azmir, 28, and Achonye, 30.

In the ruling, Judge Abdul Halim revealed that the court issued their final judgment based on their studies on testimonies from 13 prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, alongside 73 exhibits tendered during the trial.

