Home > Filla >

It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead a relative - 'Jesus'


Doctrine It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead a relative - 'Jesus'

'Jesus', the New Jerusalem Church founder located in Tongaren, Kenya’s Bungoma County said: "God showed me through a vision that we are not allowed to touch or attend burials even if the deceased is a close family member."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead a relative - 'Jesus' play

It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead  a relative - 'Jesus'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kenyan man who has become popular following his claim that he is Jesus has made headlines again after he recently said that it is a sin to bury the dead, irrespective of how closely related one is to the said dead relative.

The founder and leader of New Jerusalem Church located in Tongaren, Kenya’s Bungoma County told Tuko.co.ke that: "God showed me through a vision that we are not allowed to touch or attend burials even if the deceased is a close family member."

He added that: "I am a spiritual helper and my calling is specifically to help broken spirits but not bury them when they die."

The self-acclaimed Jesus whose members are mostly women who per their doctrines are not allowed to shave any part of their bodies said, any church member who dares either attends a burial service or touches the corpse of a dead relative will forfeit their membership of the church.

It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead a relative - 'Jesus' play

It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead  a relative - 'Jesus'

 

READ MORE: Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters

He said: "My followers know it very well. Even if they secretly attend burials, I will definitely know and the person will be suspended from attending church services until they are clean."

So what happens to the corpse of a dead relative or even the church members themselves when they die?

A member of New Jerusalem Church was quoted as saying: "In case I die, I can be buried or left for animals to feed on my flesh. But if I have to buried, then let a church and a bishop do that but not Jesus of Tongaren."

‘Yesu’ as he is popularly referred to, the acclaimed man of God said he is preparing to outdoor a third testament in July which according to him is the biblically appropriate time for Easter celebration.

READ ALSO: “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns

It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead a relative - 'Jesus' play

It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of dead  a relative - 'Jesus'

 

He said the Old and the New Testaments are incomplete hence he "will add the books of Bingu mpya (new heaven) and Nchi Mpya (a new Nation) to be published after The New and Old Testament respectively to make it complete."

When some Kenyans called for his crucifixion during the recent Easter celebration, the man said: "I don't believe in crucifixion (like the other Jesus) I don't know why people have been calling for my crucifixion since I publicly announced that I am also Jesus.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Atrocious: Wife allegedly kills husband, cuts off his genitals Atrocious Wife allegedly kills husband, cuts off his genitals
Confession: Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters Confession Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters
Swift Intervention: Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report Swift Intervention Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report
Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers
Directive: “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns Directive “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns
Photos: Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Mum buys penis pasta for children for dinner Pulse Filla Mum buys penis pasta for children for dinner
Watch: Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Pulse Filla: 6 students buried in excreta after school's pit caved in on them Pulse Filla 6 students buried in excreta after school's pit caved in on them



Top Articles

1 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down...bullet
2 Unfortunate Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who tried...bullet
3 Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadolbullet
4 Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for...bullet
5 Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apartbullet
6 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
7 Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani manbullet
8 Too Much Orgasm “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet

Related Articles

Confession Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters
Swift Intervention Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report
Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers
Directive “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns
Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man
Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol
Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for allegedly stealing fowl
Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apart

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
2 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to...bullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
5 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
6 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
7 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
8 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
9 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
10 Video If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat –...bullet

Filla

Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
Animal Rights Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Mystery 7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Too Much Knowledge Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Six students buried in school’s pit latrine
Disaster Six students buried in excreta after school’s pit latrine caved in on them