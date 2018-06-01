Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

news

The 30-year-old jobless man whose parents sued him to leave their custody after all efforts to send him off amicably had failed was seen parking out all his properties including toys on Thursday.

Angry Michael Rotondo from New York has been in legal battle with his parents, Mark and Christina Rotondo who say he was too comfortable with parental care and did not want to make any move to become independent.

According to reports Michael, who has until noon on Friday to leave his parents’ four-bedroom home in Camillus, New York, a quiet commuter town just west of Syracuse was seen being helped by his cousin, Anthony Mastropoo to park all his belongings into a grey Ram truck.

READ MORE: 17-year-old boy sues his parents for naming him Gaylord

Dailymail reported that while the angry Michael was parking his belongings, his father Mark Rotondo was also seen walking about in the house without either of them minding the other.

Michael seemed so embittered that he said after parking out of his parents’ home their relationship comes to an end perpetually.

He said: “That’s it. That’s the end of my relationship with them other than court proceedings. There’s nothing more to say.”

Reports say Michael has been offered a job by online cam site, CamSoda after story of his eviction went viral.

See more photos of Michael's parking below: