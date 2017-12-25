Juju Money :  Man caught after using his boss for money rituals [Video]

news

A man believed to be in his late 20's has been arrested by the Agona-Odoben police in the Central Region for allegedly planning to kill his boss for money rituals.

According to reports, the man, in a bid to say goodbye to poverty, consulted an Asamankese-based fetish priest for help.

The suspect went to the juju man at Asamankese to discuss with him about money rituals, so the juju man told him to select from these three people, his mother, sister or his boss.

He chose his boss not knowing the juju man and his boss are from the same town.

The juju man then later called the boss of the suspect to inform him about the wicked plans his apprentice has plot against him.

They then made a set up and brought him to Agona Odoben for the final rituals.

He was later arrested by the Agona Odoben Police officers.