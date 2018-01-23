Home > Filla >

Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack


Haunted by Ghosts Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack

As a result of his unique condition, Timothy Chesire has avoided attending burial ceremonies as well as hospitals.

Timothy Chesire is a man whose experience with demons has prevented him from going to the hospital. play

Timothy Chesire is a man whose experience with demons has prevented him from going to the hospital.

Timothy Chesire, who lives in Eldoret, Western Kenya, has revealed that he cannot sleep at night without having a woman on his bed. He does this for fear of demonic attacks.

Chesire, who spoke to the Nairobian News revealed that his experience began when he was only in Primary school.

This has ensured that he spends a lot of money on women though his wife understands a need for it.

"She knows that I’m not doing it for fun, but for the safety of my life and that of the whole family,” he mentioned when discussing the acceptance concerning his unique condition.

“I have never spent a single day in any room in or outside the country without a partner, especially a woman. I end up spending a lot of money on the women just because of this issue," says the troubled man.

As a child, Timothy Chesire had a conversation with his grandmother who told him that his late grandfather, a herder, made a promise to return to greet him even after death.

This is because he loved him so much.

 

Haunted Chesire who is only 28 years old and also a father of three, narrated an encounter with some demons who reportedly beat him up at his residence.

They eventually left him after beating him to a pulp.

“I have never experienced such frustration in my life. You know, after struggling with this man in the dark, I put on the lights but surprisingly, the doors were still locked and I realised they were demons," he said.

ALSO READ: Are you being attacked by demons in bed?

Due to his past experiences, the 28-year-old has intentionally avoided attending burial ceremonies as he feels uncomfortable around corpses.

He has also distanced himself from the hospital as a result.

