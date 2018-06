news

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene lost his temper this afternoon and had to be in a tussle with the aayalolo task for clamping his car for wrong packing.

In a video, the Angela hitmaker, looked to be very angry and even had to be pulled away by onlookers.

He left some offensive words for the task force- referring to them as stupid and foolish.

From the video, you could hear the bystanders explaining the situation.