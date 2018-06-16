Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess


Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess

A photo of him in a romantic mood with a lady who turns out to be his sister posted on Facebook has lit up the social media platform.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

He is noted for his sharp analysis on television and radio political shows.

READ MORE: Kweku Baako is not wiser than me - Kennedy Agyapong

And in the 80s, he was among several activists who agitated for the return to constitutional rule and press freedom.

But many do not know the other side of veteran journalist Kweku Baako. His romantic side.

A photo of him in a romantic mood with a lady who turns out to be his sister posted on Facebook has lit up the social media platform.

The photo, posted by a private legal practitioner Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, was captioned: “Senior Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, I want to be as romantic as you. Nice one. The young shall grow.”

In the comments, a user joked: "This one is romantically documented," in reference to Mr Baako's voluminous documents.

Another user said: "Our senior is very romantic laaa."

Mr Baako has since responded to the photo.

READ MORE: Kweku Baako is not wiser than me - Kennedy Agyapong

He said: "That's my beautiful 'little' sister, Akosua Larbi of Multimedia/Joy Fm fame! My brother, Edudzi Kudzo TamekloTameklo.Good morning!”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas
Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends
The Cup Is Full: Lab technician arrested for selling blood The Cup Is Full Lab technician arrested for selling blood
Any Challenger? Women go crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo Any Challenger? Women go crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo
Video: “Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers for kissing Video “Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers for kissing

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown
Entertainment Filla: Shatta Wale reacts to Kwesi Arthur's BET awards nomination Entertainment Filla Shatta Wale reacts to Kwesi Arthur's BET awards nomination



Top Articles

1 Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queenbullet
2 Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at...bullet
3 Video “Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers...bullet
4 Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana...bullet
5 Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with...bullet
6 Shame! Journalist beaten and disfigured after being caught...bullet
7 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting...bullet
8 Disappointment “Husband will be a big problem for you, in...bullet
9 Video Romantic military man jumps from flying plane to...bullet
10 Unbelievable! This video shows that it's not only...bullet

Related Articles

Anas Exposé Kweku Baako is not wiser than me - Kennedy Agyapong
Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong
Anas Expose Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare him
Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong vows to expose Anas
Anas Exposé ‘Stop Anas now before he gets into our bedrooms’ – Kennedy Agyapong
Anas Exposé I may fall if I’m trapped with a pretty lady – Kweku Baako
Contract Kelni GVG $89m deal: Kweku Baako calls for enquiry
President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him
Number 12 Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is "in my pocket" – Kweku Baako clarifies
Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
3 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
6 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead...bullet
7 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his...bullet
8 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10...bullet
9 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian...bullet
10 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump...bullet

Filla

Church goer watches porn as pastor preaches
Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches
Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping
Get Rich Quick Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping to take ransom from husband
Chief beaten to death by angry subjects
Sacrilege! Chief beaten to death by angry subjects
Does prayer before sex improve performance in bed? – Expert explains
Prayer Is The Key Does prayer before sex help improve performance in bed? – Intimacy expert explains