Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess

He is noted for his sharp analysis on television and radio political shows.

And in the 80s, he was among several activists who agitated for the return to constitutional rule and press freedom.

But many do not know the other side of veteran journalist Kweku Baako. His romantic side.

A photo of him in a romantic mood with a lady who turns out to be his sister posted on Facebook has lit up the social media platform.

The photo, posted by a private legal practitioner Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, was captioned: “Senior Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, I want to be as romantic as you. Nice one. The young shall grow.”

In the comments, a user joked: "This one is romantically documented," in reference to Mr Baako's voluminous documents.

Another user said: "Our senior is very romantic laaa."

Mr Baako has since responded to the photo.

He said: "That's my beautiful 'little' sister, Akosua Larbi of Multimedia/Joy Fm fame! My brother, Edudzi Kudzo TamekloTameklo.Good morning!”