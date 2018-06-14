Pulse.com.gh logo
Lab technician arrested for selling blood


The arrest of 45-year-old Achegbulu Paul follows a recent incident in which a 17-year-old donated four pints of blood at a go and subsequently had to be rushed to the hospital, apparently because he had lost too much blood.

Police in Nigeria have arrested a trained lab technician who is alleged to have set up an illegal blood bank in his house which he has been running as a lucrative, but illegal business for the past five years.

The teenager’s mother told police her son fell sick and looked “like a corpse”.

Africafeeds.com reported that prior to his arrest, Achegbulu Paul paid about $5.50 per pint to donors and sold it for $19 to those in need of blood, making so much profit.

Though the suspect is a trained lab technician, concerns have been raised about the likelihood of people who patronise his product being infected with some disease, because he did not subject the donors to any screening.

Police are said to have widened their investigations to ascertain if there are other people involved in the same illegal business.

