Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

news

A Nigerian lady has revealed how she falsely accused a man of having raped her and even went to the extent of crying to make people believe her story.

The lady whose name is not yet known is reported to have said that she had wanted to teach the man a lesson for an offence she did not disclose.

Though the man was not arrested, reports say the news of him having raped the lady went viral in the area.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported one twitter user, @lafunki as having shared the story on the social media platform.

@lafunki said: “Aiye ma le oo.A girl(an acquintance)falsely accused a guy of rape a while ago….. I believed her and was shouting men are scum…..

READ MORE: Nigerian youth killed during police raid over suspicions of Internet fraud

all for this b*tch to tell her siser she lied, she wanted to teach him a lesson.

“Stupid sister too called me and was laughing that her sis is too petty…. petty da wee kill you.

Say no to false rape accusations.

“He wasn’t arrested but a lot of ppl heard about it…. and some stopped talking to the guy…. omo olomo.

“I don’t even know if she’s on twitter.

I’ll do my findings and drag her ass here, I trust my twitter ppl.

“Baby girl was crying that day.

I don’t know how to talk to the guy, walai I’m sad.

“Her mum reached out to him today, I’ll look for him too…. cos I don’t know him personally.

“Pathetic init?”

Inasmuch as the world is struggling to put an end to sexual violence against women, care would have to be taken in order not to end up punishing innocent men for crimes they did not commit.

There might be some gold diggers who might be poised to tarnish other people’s images for parochial reasons.