Home > Filla >

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape


To Teach Him A Lesson Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

The lady whose name is not yet known is reported to have said that she had wanted to teach the man a lesson for an offence she did not disclose.

  • Published:
Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian lady has revealed how she falsely accused a man of having raped her and even went to the extent of crying to make people believe her story.

The lady whose name is not yet known is reported to have said that she had wanted to teach the man a lesson for an offence she did not disclose.

Though the man was not arrested, reports say the news of him having raped the lady went viral in the area.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported one twitter user, @lafunki as having shared the story on the social media platform.

play
 

@lafunki  said: “Aiye ma le oo.A girl(an acquintance)falsely accused a guy of rape a while ago….. I believed her and was shouting men are scum…..

READ MORE:  Nigerian youth killed during police raid over suspicions of Internet fraud

all for this b*tch to tell her siser she lied, she wanted to teach him a lesson.

“Stupid sister too called me and was laughing that her sis is too petty…. petty da wee kill you.
Say no to false rape accusations.

“He wasn’t arrested but a lot of ppl heard about it…. and some stopped talking to the guy…. omo olomo.

“I don’t even know if she’s on twitter.
I’ll do my findings and drag her ass here, I trust my twitter ppl.

“Baby girl was crying that day.
I don’t know how to talk to the guy, walai I’m sad.

“Her mum reached out to him today, I’ll look for him too…. cos I don’t know him personally.

“Pathetic init?”

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

 

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape play

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape

 

Inasmuch as the world is struggling to put an end to sexual violence against women, care would have to be taken in order not to end up punishing innocent men for crimes they did not commit.

There might be some gold diggers who might be poised to tarnish other people’s images for parochial reasons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pre-wedding: Woman with one arm marries man with one leg Pre-wedding Woman with one arm marries man with one leg
Mystery: Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand Mystery Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand
Tit-For-Tat: Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Gone Too Soon: Nigerian youth killed during police raid over suspicions of Internet fraud Gone Too Soon Nigerian youth killed during police raid over suspicions of Internet fraud
Video: 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole Video 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole
Noise Pollution: How to deal with noisy churches and other activities that disturb your sleep Noise Pollution How to deal with noisy churches and other activities that disturb your sleep

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Love Is A Beautiful Thing As Midget Marries Tall Woman Pulse Filla Love Is A Beautiful Thing As Midget Marries Tall Woman
Shocking: Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins
Pulse Filla: SHOCKING Ordeal Of A Prostitute Pulse Filla SHOCKING Ordeal Of A Prostitute



Top Articles

1 Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriendbullet
2 Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by...bullet
3 Deadly Passion Man caught after secretly burying lover who died...bullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 But Why? Young boy loses both hands after beating from teacherbullet
6 Gone Too Soon Nigerian youth killed during police raid over...bullet
7 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Embarrassment Commercial vehicles refuse to carry Slay...bullet
9 Word Of Caution If you want to be rich, stop listening...bullet
10 Noise Pollution How to deal with noisy churches and...bullet

Related Articles

Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Video 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole
Noise Pollution How to deal with noisy churches and other activities that disturb your sleep
Word Of Caution If you want to be rich, stop listening to Pastors like, Oyedepo, Adeboye, Fatoyinbo - Popular Radio host
Betrayal Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert Mugabe
Video Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"
Feminism Man calls off engagement after bride-to-be disclosed that she wouldn't cook
Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins
Crazy Infatuation “I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady
Video Police deliberately crush Ferrari 458 Spider, owner threatens suit

Top Videos

1 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive tricyclebullet
4 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19...bullet
5 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband...bullet
6 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
7 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
9 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make...bullet
10 Amazing Video Boy, 9 claps 1,080 times to win Guinness...bullet

Filla

Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert
Betrayal Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert Mugabe
Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"
Video Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"
Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook
Feminism Man calls off engagement after bride-to-be disclosed that she wouldn't cook
“I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady
Crazy Infatuation “I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady