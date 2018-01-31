Home > Filla >

Lady dies in tragic auto crash days after death dreams


Unbelievable 24-yrs-old lady dies in tragic car crash days after death dreams

Khalla had posted about her scary week long dream as well as dreams about dead relatives wondering what was the meaning.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24-years-old Khalla Nguyen has died in a tragic auto crash a week after dreaming about death and dead relatives.

According to her Facebook page, Khalla had posted about her scary week long dream as well as dreams about dead relatives wondering what was the meaning.

"I keep dreaming about death this week & Last night dreamt about a dead relative. What are these dreams trying to tell me.." she wrote.

" data-width="">
">Postby

 

Khalla known as Khalla Kush posted last on her on Friday, January 26, 2018 after which she was involved in an auto crash that led to her death.

Khalla died early Saturday morning in a vicious car crash in Jersey City, N.J.

Lady dies in tragic auto crash days after death dreams play

Khalla Kush

 

She was reportedly sitting at the backseat in a car driven by her friend Khadija Hamilton, when the 2000 Honda Accord slammed into a metal barrier.

After the crash which happened at about 3 am near Seventh Street, Hamilton, who was unlicensed, fled the scene.

She surrendered to authorities with her attorney at about noon on Sunday, January 28, 2018

The Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit is investigating the crash and is asking witnesses to come forward with any further information.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Investigative Video: Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex
Sexual Harassment: Methodist minister accused of sexual abuse saved by worship songs Sexual Harassment Methodist minister accused of sexual abuse saved by worship songs
Tragedy: Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy Tragedy Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy
Light Out: Young Indomie staff dies mysteriously after birthday celebration Light Out Young Indomie staff dies mysteriously after birthday celebration
Special Discovery: Mothers are giving hungry babies Akpeteshie to make them stop crying Special Discovery Mothers are giving hungry babies Akpeteshie to make them stop crying
Really? 108-year-old man reveals a marvelling secret to long life on his birthday Really? 108-year-old man reveals a marvelling secret to long life on his birthday

Recommended Videos

Investigative Video: Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex
Agyin-Asare: I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at age 14 - Bishop Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at age 14 - Bishop
Video: Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officer Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officer



Top Articles

1 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
2 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex dollbullet
3 End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for...bullet
4 Incredible Bride shows regret at wedding, only the MC could make...bullet
5 Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied...bullet
6 Video Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped...bullet
7 Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her kidney...bullet
8 Special Discovery Mothers are giving hungry babies...bullet
9 Technology Failure Parents furious as teachers...bullet
10 Inside Story This is how Edumanu sex tape got leakedbullet

Related Articles

Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Fast & Furious Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive
New Year Tragedy 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
In Delta Child dies in highway accident
Traffic Laws This video of Frank Donga will discourage you from running the red light this Christmas

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
4 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
5 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officerbullet
6 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after...bullet
7 Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as 'people's'...bullet
8 Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in...bullet
9 Shocking News Boy, 17, kills mother over missing memory cardbullet
10 Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of...bullet

Filla

Fear God! Sleepwalker falls from eighth-floor apartment and still survives
Graphic Content
Evil Spirit Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security guard (Graphic Photo)
Drew Atchison was accused on murdering an entire family of three.
Demonic Being Serial killer faces death sentence for gruesome murder
Interesting Police officers caught buying women's panties while in uniform