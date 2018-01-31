Lady dies in tragic auto crash days after death dreams

news

24-years-old Khalla Nguyen has died in a tragic auto crash a week after dreaming about death and dead relatives.

According to her Facebook page, Khalla had posted about her scary week long dream as well as dreams about dead relatives wondering what was the meaning.

"I keep dreaming about death this week & Last night dreamt about a dead relative. What are these dreams trying to tell me.." she wrote.

Khalla known as Khalla Kush posted last on her on Friday, January 26, 2018 after which she was involved in an auto crash that led to her death.

Khalla died early Saturday morning in a vicious car crash in Jersey City, N.J.

She was reportedly sitting at the backseat in a car driven by her friend Khadija Hamilton, when the 2000 Honda Accord slammed into a metal barrier.

After the crash which happened at about 3 am near Seventh Street, Hamilton, who was unlicensed, fled the scene.

She surrendered to authorities with her attorney at about noon on Sunday, January 28, 2018

The Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit is investigating the crash and is asking witnesses to come forward with any further information.