Home > Filla >

Lady who proposed to boyfriend at the Mall says it was a PRANK


Fake Proposal Lady who proposed to boyfriend at Accra Mall says it was a PRANK

The scene reportedly happened on Friday evening, where a brave lady got down on one knee in front of a crowd of people.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A video of a failed marriage proposal at Accra Mall went viral on social media.

The scene reportedly happened on Friday evening, where a brave lady got down on one knee in front of a crowd of people.

 

As many thought it was a true story, the lady in the middle of this viral video actually planned the whole thing.

Well, the lady who was seen proposing in the video is known as Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio. According to her biography on Instagram, she is just 19 years and a vlogger.

She wrote on Instagram: "Okay, so according to her, she did that as a social experiment to send out a number of messages. She says it’s got nothing to do with women not proposing."

play

 

Wait, let’s admire these photos of her.

play Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio

play Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ebony's Death: Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under investigation Ebony's Death Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under investigation
Stranger Than Fiction: Woman delivers baby with four hands, three legs Stranger Than Fiction Woman delivers baby with four hands, three legs
Video: Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's proposal at the mall Video Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's proposal at the mall
Heartbroken: Man commits suicide after being dumped by girlfriend Heartbroken Man commits suicide after being dumped by girlfriend
Wildlife: Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen Wildlife Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen
Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is married Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is married

Recommended Videos

Amazing: 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners
Pulse Filla: Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration Pulse Filla Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration
Pulse Buzz App: How To Use The Mobile App Pulse Buzz App How To Use The Mobile App



Top Articles

1 Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is...bullet
2 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
3 Well Endowed Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men crybullet
4 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
5 Video Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's...bullet
6 Ebony's Death Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under...bullet
7 Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to...bullet
8 Bloody Student stabs girlfriend to death after suspecting...bullet
9 Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex...bullet
10 True Love Plus-sized woman and slim husband bring...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
2 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a...bullet
3 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
4 Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partnersbullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
7 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste...bullet
8 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in...bullet
9 Video A whole town of a population of 1 residentbullet
10 Video It is dangerous to date in church - Dr. Buckmanbullet

Filla

500-year-old tree helps people find life partners
Amazing This 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners, over 100 currently married
Doctors split a wrong person's head for brain surgery
Bloody mistake Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery
Man marries 2nd wife just to have a son, ends up having 6 daughters
Destiny? Man who marries 2nd wife for a son, ends up getting 6 daughters
The abominable act was initiated in the absence of victim's mother.
Evil Family Father, young son jointly rape little daughter