Lady who proposed to boyfriend at the Mall says it was a PRANK

A video of a failed marriage proposal at Accra Mall went viral on social media.

The scene reportedly happened on Friday evening, where a brave lady got down on one knee in front of a crowd of people.

As many thought it was a true story, the lady in the middle of this viral video actually planned the whole thing.

Well, the lady who was seen proposing in the video is known as Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio. According to her biography on Instagram, she is just 19 years and a vlogger.

She wrote on Instagram: "Okay, so according to her, she did that as a social experiment to send out a number of messages. She says it’s got nothing to do with women not proposing."

