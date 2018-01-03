Home > Filla >

Lagos government seals property belonging to Badoo sponsor


Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]

The government has placed a bounty on the head of alleged Badoo sponsor, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal.

As part of the measures to defeat the Badoo menace in Ikorodu, the Lagos State Government has frozen the properties of Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal, a man thought to be sponsoring the Badoo cult.

The assets which include a Petrol Filling Station, hotel and event centre, were sealed off on Wednesday, January 3, 2017.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the valuables which are located around Ijebu-Ode-Itoikin Road in Sabo violated "the State’s Urban and Regional Planning Law of 2010."

Mr Steve Ayorinde, a Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy revealed the government explored the option of seizing the belongings of the alleged conniver based on a laid down rule.

The government executive had in a statement expressed that members of the public who can offer an information that will aid in capturing Kamal will be rewarded.

ALSO READ: 'I am not a Badoo sponsor, the police just want to frame me' - Businessman

He urged residents in Ikorodu to engage freely in their daily activities.

“The Lagos State Government is joining the Nigerian Police in asking the said Alaka to come out of hiding and submit himself to the law in his own interest.

“The State Government has also enjoined the Police to offer the public a reward for any useful information on the owner of the Alaka Filling Station, Hotel and Event Centre in Ikorodu.

“The government is once again asking its citizens to go about their businesses without fear. We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the State safe in 2018," he said.

Earlier in the week concerning the Badoo cult

A herbalist, Fatai Adebayo, who reportedly prepares 'juju' for members of the notorious cult group Badoo responsible for the deaths of a number of people in Ikorodu.

Adebayo who is also known as Alese was apprehended at his shrine in Imosan village, located around Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended. play

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended.

(Vanguard News)

 

The arrest was confirmed in a press statement forwarded to Punch News by the Lagos police. It detailed the activities of SP Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the aftermath of the arrest.

Some representatives of the gang who were taken into custody over the weekend told law enforcement officers about the involvement of the herbalist.

