Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex

news

A Kenyan landlord has been charged for assaulting his tenant who he claimed was fond of disturbing the peace of other tenants with noisy sex.

Stanley Mwaura reportedly bolted Samuel Gitonga’s door in his absence when he had left for work, without any prior notice.

When the latter returned home to meet the door bolted, he tried to open it to gain access to his room, and while he was at it, the landlord emerged from nowhere and began to attack him with a walking stick.

Stanley Mwaura is reported to have told Samuel Gitonga that he had had enough of the noisy sex with the women he brought home, saying he had been waiting for an opportunity to evict him.

The landlord based in Bahati Estate in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi claimed the unmarried tenant had been making his women scream too loudly, making it difficult for other tenants to sleep at night.

READ MORE: Landlord burns down building to evict defaulting tenants

Stanley Mwaura drove out Samuel Gitonga from his own rented house that late night.

The tenant then went to the police to lodge an official complaint, leading to the arrest of the landlord and his subsequent release on a KSh 20,000 bail.

According to a report by Tuko.co.ke, the case will be heard on Aug, 7 2018.

It is unclear whether prior to the incident Stanley Mwaura himself had heard the screams he claimed had been emanating from Samuel Gitonga’s room or he only acted on the complaints by other tenants.