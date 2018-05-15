Home > Filla >

Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting President


Bad Blood Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting President George weah

Jewel Howard Taylor is reported to have revealed in a live TV interview that her relationship with her boss, George Weah has not been good, but added that the issues have been ironed out.

Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor has pleaded with her boss, George Weah for forgiveness after she reportedly travelled out of the country without informing him, let alone securing his permission.

Online News portal, New Dawn reported that the wife of former leader of the West African country, Charles Taylor rendered her apology on live TV.

Jewel Howard Taylor is reported to have revealed in that same live TV interview that her relationship with her boss has not been good, but added that the issues have been ironed out.

However, it is not clear why she chose to travel outside the country without his knowledge.

Africafeeds.com reported that the embattled Vice President’s troubles with President George Weah were as a result of her frequent travels.

George Weah happens to be the 25 president of Liberia which is struggling to recover from over a decade long civil war that crippled the country’s economy.

He is probably unhappy about his Vice President’s regular travels because they may not help his vision to rid the country of corruption and place Liberia’s economy back on track.

