Lilwin to become Ghana's President in 2032 - Prophet

Head pastor of Prophetic Grace Ministry, Prophet Sampson Adiepa has prophesised that Kumawood Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin has been ordained to become the President of Ghana in the year 2032.

It seems Ghanaian prophets are gradually paying attention to calls by some people to shift their focus to prophesising positive occurrences rather than the usual doomsday predictions, and Prophet Sampson Adiepa is probably brazing the trail.

The prophet whose church is located at Suhum in the Eastern Region is quoted as having told Razzonline.com that: “Lil Win is special…if anybody tells you Liwin will die now then that person is not a good prophet…God has revealed to me that, Lilwin will be the president of Ghana in 2032.”

What is important to note is that the prophet did not say Lil Win will become president through civil coup d’état. He explained that: “Now after all the things, NPP told Ghanaians, look at what they are doing…Ghanaians will give NDC the chance again, but they will fail then NPP will be given the last chance which they would fail miserably again ...then Lil Win will lead his party into power."

Though literacy is not a criterion to qualify any citizen who intends to be president of Ghana, LilWin is known to have had not much formal education.

It is unclear whether he himself has any political ambitions, let alone the intension to vie for the highest office of the land.

In case he habours such intensions, one can only wait until the next 14 years to see how LilWin will overtake the numerous political parties, some of whom have been fruitlessly struggling since independence to win power.

It will also be interesting to know whether he will contest as an independent candidate or on the ticket of any political party.