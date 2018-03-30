Lion jumps into car conveying students on excursion

The incident happened on Saturday at a wildlife reserve in Bela Bela, Limpopo Province of South Africa.
This scary incident is reminiscent of a one that happened in Uganda where a Cheetah jumped into a safari car conveying tourists.
The presence of tour guides onboard the said vehicle saved the situation as they urged everyone to remain calm and motionless.
A video of the incident was captured in which the lion named Zeus was being persuaded to leave the car.