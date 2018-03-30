Lion jumps into car conveying students on excursion

news

It was a heart stopping for some students who had gone on a tour to a wildlife reserve in South Africa, as a big white lion reportedly jumped into the open pus they were aboard and begun to sniff around.

The incident happened on Saturday at a wildlife reserve in Bela Bela, Limpopo Province of South Africa.

This scary incident is reminiscent of a one that happened in Uganda where a Cheetah jumped into a safari car conveying tourists.

The presence of tour guides onboard the said vehicle saved the situation as they urged everyone to remain calm and motionless.

In the South African case tour guides equally saved the situation by calming down the students in order to avoid any action that might lead to fatalities.

A video of the incident was captured in which the lion named Zeus was being persuaded to leave the car.