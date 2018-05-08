Lion seizes camera of documentary crew

news

It was such a hilarious, but frightening moment for the documentary crew from Conservation International who had set up their cameras in a field in Kenya after a group of lions grabbed one of them away.

The lions apparently became curious about the change in their natural environment, approached the cameras and disassembled the setup.

The crew was on the field to shoot a film for a documentary titled, My Africa which was meant to highlight the lives of residents at an elephant sanctuary in the East African country.

The film was reportedly published last week on the website of Conservation International.

In a video making the rounds online, the documentary crew were seen going after the lions especially the one carrying their camera with its mouth whiles it was still recording.

It is not clear how the crew eventually retrieved the camera from the jaw of the dreaded animal, but they could be seen chasing after the lions in a safari car while they communicated with other crew members on walking talking phones.