Love rivals fined GH¢120 for fighting over woman

An Accra High Court has slapped GH¢120 each on two men for fighting over a woman.

Kofi Atakora, 42 and George Sefah, 52 appeared before court and were found guilty of disturbing peace in a public place.

The two will serve 20 days in jail if they fail to pay the fine.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, found Atakora guilty of causing harm for pouncing on his former girlfriend, Elizabeth Darko during the fight.

Atakora was also fined Gh¢1,200 on the charge of causing harm and in default he will serve 12 months in jail.

He was also ordered by the court to compensate his former girlfriend with Gh¢500.

In her judgement, Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku indicated that the misunderstanding which arose between the two needed not have resulted in the fight.

According to Daily Graphic reports, Atakora was in a relationship with Elizabeth Darko, from 2004, until they broke up in 2008.

From the evidence given by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the two former lovers had not been on good terms since the breakup.

In 2013, Atakora sued Elizabeth at the High Court on the basis that she was still in possession of some property the two acquired during their relationship.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on February 14, 2014, Elizabeth, accompanied by her new lover, Sefah, 52, appeared before the High Court to answer the claims leveled against her by Atakora which led to a fight between the two rivals.

He said "Atakora who was in an angry mood went to them and pointed his finger at Sefah, leading to a fight between the two.

"Elizabeth attempted to separate them, but Atakora pounced on her, hitting her continuously with his fist. Elizabeth sustained a deep cut on her forehead."