Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video


He was shot in the head in a car as his friends played with a loaded gun during a Facebook Live video.

Devyn Holmes was shot on Sunday in a horrific video that has been watched thousands of times online. The dad-of-two is now on life support after being shot at around 2.30am in the car park of a petrol station in Houston, Texas.

Cassandra Damper, the woman filmed messing around with the gun next to Holmes, was arrested and later charged. Police said Holmes, 26, was in the car with Damper, 25, and another man, when the woman began pointing the gun at the camera. ‘You’re making me nervous,’ Holmes says in the video now circulating online before the gun went off.

According to New York Daily post reports, the other man in the vehicle has not been charged. However, a woman in the car, 25-year-old Cassandra Damper, has been arrested for tampering with evidence. As the Daily News reports, Damper had tried to clean gun residue from his hands. According to police, the case has been referred to a grand jury.

