A Nigerian man has arrested a Slay Queen who stole two of his wristwatches worth $2,400.

A report by Yabaleftonline.ng indicated that the man had met the said slay queen and her friend at an ATM machine near his house where they became friends and exchanged contacts.

They subsequently conversed on Facebook until some days later when the alleged thief requested to pay him a visit.

During her visit, the slay queen allegedly made away with the two wristwatches surreptitiously, each of which costs $1,200.

Interestingly, after exiting the man’s house she blocked him of Facebook which used to be their channel of communication.

The man then reportedly tracked her through her friend and got hold of her. The friend through whom the slay queen was tracked is the one wearing glass in the video.

It is not clear whether the alleged thief was handed over to the police or what has become of her.