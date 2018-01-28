Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goat

news

A Nigerian has been attacked by an angry mob for allegedly turning a man into a goat in the Nigerian state of Rivers.

He was beaten to pulp until he became unconscious in Rukpoku, about 20 kilometers north of the city of Port Harcourt in southern Nigeria.

The incident happened after the 36-year-old man was seen being chased around by a black goat which somehow raised suspicions among locals who accused him of juju.

They accused the man of transforming a human to a black goat which led to a mob action.

He was saved by security operatives on routine patrol around Rukpoku, according to the Nigerian newspaper Daily Post.

The police patrol team took the victim, the goat and two others to Rumuokoro police station where the man told his side of the story.

According to him, the goat was his pet.“I was strolling out of my compound only to realize that my goat was following," he narrated.

He continued: "Usually, it follows me whenever I am going out because I use to buy biscuit for it but this time I didn’t want it to follow me so I decided to run and try to dodge it. The goat’s name is Remember."

“I was surprised that people now thought I changed a human being to goat. How is that possible?” he queried.