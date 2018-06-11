Man buries father in brand new BMW car

news

It is said that Africans show much more love to the dead than the living. This is exactly what a Nigerian man underscored when he reportedly buried his deceased father in a brand new BMW car.

The jaw dropping development happened over the weekend at Ihiala lga, Mbosi in Nigeria’s Anabra state where the man only identified as Azubuike decided to forego the use of casket, and reportedly buried his beloved father in the car which is valued at N32 million (Ghs 419,799).

Photos making the rounds online show the said BMW car being lowered into the grave purposely dug wide enough to contain it, while some people stood by and watched in obvious shock.

According to Yabaleftonline.ng, a Facebook user who apparently witnessed the weird burial service took photos of the scene and posted on the social media platform with the caption: “Nigerian man Azubuike buries his lovely father with a brand new BMW worth 32million Naira, in his father’s village where he was living in Ihiala lga, Mbosi, Anambra state.”

Well, it is Azubuike’s own wealth and he has the sole right to decide how he spends it, but it is not clear if he even showed that magnitude of love to his father while he was alive.

There may even be some poor and needy people in his family or living in the Ihiala lga, Mbosi community who need assistance, but that is how he chose to spend his wealth.

We wish Azubuike’s father a good ride home