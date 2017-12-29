Home > Filla >

Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial


Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial

A man who heard the philanderers vocalizing during sexual intercourse reported them to neighbours.

  • Published:
A graveyard. play

A graveyard.

(Salesfusion)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Gweru, Zimbabwe, a man named Luscious Chiturumani was caught having sex with a prostitute while attending his late wife's burial.

Hmetro reported that the subject who visited his in-laws resided in Chiredzi for the occasion introduced his company as his sister. Both were allocated a room where they were found having sexual intercourse in the morning following their arrival.

The philanderers were made to take a walk of shame. play Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial (H-Metro)

 

Reports gathered revealed that a man who was smoking by the window of where the pair were sleeping heard strange sounds which encouraged him to inform people living within the vicinity.

It was feared that the duo might be in danger. Upon opening their room, they were found entwined in the act of love making.

ALSO READ: Congo's president rocked by scandal following viral sex tape of daughter

Grace Mtethwa, a relation of the deceased who died after a brief illness was not impressed by Chiturumani's behaviour stating that she had never encountered such an instance before.

“It is very much disgusting what my uncle has done. Humbwa chaiwo.

“He has proven to be a dog and lacking any sense of morality. How can someone come all the way from Gweru to have sex here aaah? I had never seen anything like such in my entire life.

"He was not able to fully pay the dowry of the deceased but he found the courage to bring a prostitute saying it was his sister," she said angrily.

ALSO READ: Drunk couple caught having sex at a funeral service

Luscious Chiturumani was made to walk with just his pants on. play

Luscious Chiturumani was made to walk with just his pants on.

(H-Metro)

 

The disgraceful act was welcomed by mob justice according to Hmetro.

Chiturumani, who was physically abused in form of slaps and kicks received, was made to walk half naked with his company. Both had a car expected to take them away waiting as the crowd made to punish them for dishonouring the dead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

New Strategy: Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food stuffs on supermarkets with hydrochloric acid
Amazing: Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money Amazing Man arrested and charged after punching ATM machine for giving him too much money
Yusuf Buhari: President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children Yusuf Buhari President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children
Hilarious: Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun Hilarious Boy, 9 gets car thief running for his life by just pulling out a pellet gun
Scam: Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home Scam Man allegedly buys flat screen TV set at Kwame Nkrumah Circle only to see plywood at home
In Zimbabwe: Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill
Crazy records: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles
Outrageous: Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis



Top Articles

1 Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning...bullet
2 Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they...bullet
3 Maurice Ampaw I was defiled at age 11 – Lawyerbullet
4 Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerianbullet
5 Mystery Man returns home 7 months after being crematedbullet
6 Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths...bullet
7 Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for...bullet
8 Hilarious Christmas day robber arrested by victims after...bullet
9 Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money...bullet
10 Interference Gang robs man of his private car after...bullet

Related Articles

Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday photo [Graphic Photo]
Maheeda Nudist explains why she wants to have sex with Floyd Mayweather

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of God in Ghanabullet
3 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
4 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
5 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
6 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
7 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians...bullet
8 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet
9 National Science and Math Quiz 5 Senior High Schools who...bullet
10 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people...bullet

Filla

Begging for alms Man loses ability to speak after pretending to be mute for 12 years
A car accident occurred in Delta State, Nigeria killing a child.
In Delta Child dies in highway accident
A woman who lives around the victim's community informed her father she was pregnant.
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
A Nigerian named Obinna died from heart attack suffered in the process of evading immigration officers in Indonesia.
Bad Luck Nigerian man suffers heart attack, dies while escaping from Indonesian immigration officers