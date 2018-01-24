Home > Filla >

Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife


Hassan Chelimo narrowly escaped death after a mob found him having sexual intercourse with his son's wife.

Hassan Chelimo reportedly had an affair with his son's wife while he was away. play

(Jamaica Observer)
Policemen in Uganda have rescued a 53-year-old man, Hassan Chelimo, from a mob who reportedly caught him having sex with his daughter-in-law.

A spokesperson for the police, Rogers Taitika, revealed that law enforcement officers in the Sipi region received an alert that the philanderer was about to be lynched prompting a visit to the Kapkwata village where the incident occurred.

Local media reported that Chelimo was able to perpetrate the act while his son, Martin Mutai who went in search of a job in South Sudan was away.

His prolonged absence from home gave an opening for an illicit affair between Asula Chellangati, his wife and her father-in-law.

According to the latter, Chellangati lured him into the shameful act after he received flirty messages from the lonely woman.

He claimed to have experienced difficulty overcoming the temptations.

