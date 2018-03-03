Home > Filla >

Man coldly REJECTS girlfriend's proposal at Accra Mall


This is the heartbreaking moment a lady's marriage proposal was rejected by her partner in the middle of busy Accra shopping mall.

The footage shows the brave lady getting down on one knee in front of a crowd of people.

As shoppers bustle past - some even stopping to watch the scene unfold - it is at first unclear who she is directing her gesture too.

That's because the man in question is stood away seeming like he is trying to ignore the whole situation.

The excruciating video shows the hopeful lady not appearing to give up wanting her boyfriend's hand in marriage.

But as she remains on the floor, with what looks like a jewellery box in her hand, the man appears as if he is asking her to stop.

 

Eventually he comes over to his partner and urges her to stand up before walking off.

People who had gathered there with placards with inscriptions stood shocked and surprised as the man walked away from the scene and the lady left speechless.

The camera then shows the heartbroken lady looking confused as some two ladies and the gentleman with the placard came over to comfort her.

