Home > Filla >

Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife


In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna, Nigeria, on Friday ordered that Idris Sai’du be given five strokes of cane for violation of the Islamic Law on divorce.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna, Nigeria, on Friday ordered that Idris Sai’du be given five strokes of cane for violation of the Islamic Law on divorce.

The judge, Mallam Dahiru Lawal also ordered the man to pay N5,000 to Hauwa Abdullah, his wife for abandoning her and wasting her time for so long.

The judge, who was irked at the respondent’s pronouncement of “I divorce my wife three times,” said it was not in line with Islamic practice.

He therefore ordered the respondent to be given five strokes of cane.

The complainant, Hauwa, had earlier told the court that her husband chased her out of her matrimonial home since last year and had never checked on her ever since.

“He asked me to leave his house since last year Ramadan, saying I should pack all my belongings and leave. It is almost a year now and he had never checked on me,” the complainant said.

Hauwa, who stated that they were not blessed with a child, added that she was in court to seek for divorce as she couldn’t be married to a man that didn’t care for her.

“I want this honourable court to compel my husband to divorce me as he is no longer interested in me,’’ she said.

In his response to the allegations, Sai’du said he ordered Hauwa to return home because “she has been communicating with her ex-husband which I am not comfortable with. I therefore divorce my wife three times.”

 

Source: Kemifelani

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Nigeria: Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price
Danger! Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Port Danger! Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Port
Felix Ayenkoligo: Trader in court for biting colleague’s ear Felix Ayenkoligo Trader in court for biting colleague’s ear
Video: Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle
Bombshell: Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me - Tamale chief Bombshell Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me - Tamale chief
A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret

Recommended Videos

Video: Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle
Entertainment Filla: Patapaa is mine and mine alone - Xandy Kamel Entertainment Filla Patapaa is mine and mine alone - Xandy Kamel
Pulse Filla: Father defiles all four of his daughters Pulse Filla Father defiles all four of his daughters



Top Articles

1 Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her...bullet
2 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet
3 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014...bullet
4 Sigh Of Relief! Woman, 23, born without a vagina has one made out...bullet
5 Disrespect! This is how guy saved fiancée’s phone number, she...bullet
6 Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating...bullet
7 Passenger’s bad body odour makes others vomit and faint,...bullet
8 Stroke And Cancer Health minister bans doggy sex style,...bullet
9 Unimaginable! Prostitute turned pastor reveals: “I...bullet
10 What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehiclebullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Amazing Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to pray for...bullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Really? Help me procure my 4 private jet – Preacher begs followersbullet
7 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
8 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in...bullet
9 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian...bullet
10 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen...bullet

Filla

Help me procure my 4 private jet – Preacher begs followers.
Video Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followers
Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to pray for her sick son
Video Pastor demands 100 acres of land from poor woman to pray for her sick son
Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated
Devil Is Suffering! Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated
Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol