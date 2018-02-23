Home > Filla >

Man hires assassin to murder rich family to inherit wealth


Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth

A detective who pretended to be an assassin for hire tricked a man who wanted his family dead in order to inherit parent's wealth.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Sochi, Russia, have arrested a 22-year-old man who reportedly hired an assassin contracted to murder his rich family in a bid to inherit wealth.

He however failed in his aim having mistakenly employed the service of an undercover detective who pretended to be a contract killer expected to receive a sum of £38,000, for a job well done.

According to Metro News UK, the suspect had planned to murder relations including mother, father, and 10-year-old sister.

Reports gathered revealed that the unnamed man provided vital information to the hitman in order to ensure a speedy and hitch-free process.

play Man hires assassin to murder rich family to inherit wealth

 

His parents who cooperated with law enforcement officers who suggested that death be faked were devastated after learning about the intention of their son.

A police source revealed that the suspect "wanted to get rid of parents because they were not giving him money."

"Before looking for a killer he tried to get of his relatives twice. He looking on the internet to find out how to carry out the murders.

"The criminal wanted to put pills in the kettle to poison his parents but his father found out something was wrong.

"Then the son planned to break a thermometer in his parents’ car so that they were poisoned with mercury vapours. But he got cold feet," says a police spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon

The Metro News reported that the suspect had planned the murder months prior to the day of his arrest.

It was gathered that he had second thoughts about executing his intention until he met the undercover cop who was expected to get the job done for him.

If convicted, the young man who has already been labeled a criminal risk being sentenced to prison for a period of 15 years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Education For All: Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
Video: Commotion erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train Video Commotion erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train
Point Of Correction: “Please, we are thieves, not armed robbers” – Criminals educate judge in court Point Of Correction “Please, we are thieves, not armed robbers” – Criminals educate judge in court
Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power
Video: Landlord burns down building to evict defaulting tenants Video Landlord burns down building to evict defaulting tenants
Burnt To Death: Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children

Recommended Videos

Video: Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving train
Video: Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablaze
Pulse Filla: Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses Pulse Filla Slay Queen Loses Range Rover When Lover Comes Back To His Senses



Top Articles

1 Again? Unknown gunmen attack police station killing six officers instantlybullet
2 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more than 600...bullet
3 Trouble Doggy style most dangerous sex position, 'woman-on-top’ is...bullet
4 Photo Young couple get blasted for posting 'after sex photo online'bullet
5 Unprofessionalism Couple sues photographer for shooting these...bullet
6 In Nigeria Popular Catholic Priest set to marry months after...bullet
7 Amazing New survey reveals the number of men and women who...bullet
8 Tenterhooks Another popular musician with huge following...bullet
9 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3...bullet
10 Really? You can’t leak my sex videos, I have it with...bullet

Related Articles

Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
3 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
4 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
5 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
6 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian...bullet
7 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free...bullet
8 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at...bullet
9 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes...bullet
10 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by...bullet

Filla

Trader remanded for refusing to pay prostitute for extra rounds of sex
Breach Of Contract Trader remanded for refusing to pay prostitute for extra rounds of sex
A tribe where men offer wives to visitors for sex to show appreciation
21 century A tribe where men offer wives to visitors for sex in appreciation for their visits
Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password
Jealousy Man slices wife's phone with machete for refusing to give him password
A security guard stabbed colleague in the neck over own portion from N1000 tip.
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip