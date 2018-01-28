Home > Filla >

Man kills baby over naming ceremony


A middle aged man has allegedly poisoned his five month old son over lack of money for naming ceremony.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police in Bauchi State on Friday arrested one Habibu Bala of Ningi Local Government Area of the state for allegedly killing his five-day-old son with insecticide.

The man allegedly said he did that because he had no money to organise naming ceremony for the child.

The arrest happened as a septuagenarian, Joseph Adetunji, who allegedly bathed his son’s face with acid, yesterday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Confirming the arrest of Bala, Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kamal Abubakar, while briefing journalists on the successful operations carried out within the week. Abubakar, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said on January 21, the suspect’s brother, one Musa Bala, reported at the Ningi Police Station that on the same date about 2:30p.m., his younger brother poisoned his newborn son by feeding him insecticide.

He said: “As a result the baby became unconscious and was later taken to Ningi General Hospital, where a medical doctor certified him dead.”

