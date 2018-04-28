Man pours acid on wife

news

A man believed to be in his late forties has poured acid on his wife at Adukrom a suburb of Bibiani in the Western Region.

The sad incident took place in the late hours of Thursday evening after an argument between the couple.

The husband whose name was only given as Yaw Kyremeh, went into the room and came out holding a container which he emptied on his unsuspecting wife, Oforiwaa.

The two have been living together for the past four years but have been having some sort of misunderstanding which neighbors believe could be the reason behind the incident.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Rainbow Radio disclosed that, Mrs. Oforiwaa who sells coal in the area returned home late from work yesterday which caused her husband’s fury and that ended in the fight.

Poor Oforiwaa sustained serious injuries around her genitals and limbs. She is currently at the Bibiani government hospital receiving treatment.

credit: adomonline