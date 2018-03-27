Home > Filla >

22-year-old man slits girlfriend's throat over unwanted pregnancy


Devil Incarnate 300 level student slits girlfriend's throat for refusing to abort

During his confession, the suspect said that he decided to kill Salamatu for her refusal to attempt an abortion at five months for the second time.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One Ringim Ismail, a 300-level student of the Jigawa State College of Islamic and Legal Studies, has been arrested by security operatives over the murder of his girlfriend, Salamatu Garba.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old student reportedly slit his girlfriend's throat for refusing to terminate the pregnancy she had for him.

ALSO READ: Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby

Premium Times reports that Ismail and the deceased 22-year-old had been dating for over eight years with hopes of getting married.

Ringim Ismail play

Ringim Ismail

(instagram)

 

He disclosed that they had attempted to abort the pregnancy at three months but after the attempt failed, Salamatu refused to undergo the process for the second time two months later.

During his confession, the suspect said that he decided to kill Salamatu for her refusal.

At about 9 pm on Saturday, March 24, 2018, Ismail took Salamatu on a motorcycle to the outskirts of town and used a jackknife to slit her throat.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Married man murders pregnant girlfriend, buries her in shallow grave

In a similar occurrence, a 39-year-old man, Chamberlin Ojoko, from Ezeakam Eziudo community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State, landed himself in very serious trouble after he procured a concoction for his pregnant girlfriend, Chinonye Ella, 25, in the guise of aborting the baby.

The heartless Chamberlin Ojoko play

The heartless Chamberlin Ojoko

(Sun Newspaper)

 

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old died after ingesting the concoction. Panicking, Ojoko dug a shallow grave and buried her.

After committing the atrocious crime, Ojoko reportedly sneaked back to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to his wife and children, not knowing that the hands of the law would soon catch up with him.

According to reports, Ojoko had gotten the lady pregnant and not wanting to take responsibilities, he procured the herbal concoction, took her to an uncompleted building where he gave her the drink which caused a fatal adverse reaction, resulting in her death.

He then went back home, got a shovel and dug a shallow grave behind the building and buried the corpse before escaping back to his base.

However, he was undone by a young girl who saw what he had done and promptly reported to the owner of the building who reported the matter to the police.

A man beating a woman to pulp (Illustration) play

A man beating a woman to pulp (Illustration)

(Desjontech Blogspot)

 

Ojoko's elder brother, Pastor Sopuruchi was later arrested and led the detectives to Ojoko's base in Port Harcourt, where he was arrested.

The State Police Commissioner, Taiwo Lakanu, while parading the suspect, said Ojoko met the lady in a bus in December last year and after they struck up a relationship, Ojoko would travel regularly to Owerri, where he would lodge with the lady in a hotel and have fun till she became pregnant and informed him of it.

ALSO READ: Boyfriend arrested for killing pregnant girlfriend

Ojoko himself also confessed to his crime:

“On July 20, 2015, I took my girlfriend to an uncom­pleted building around 6:30pm. My girlfriend took the herbal medicine, but later she started writhing in pain. Then she died.

I ran to my house and took a shovel; I carried her body to the side of the building. I dug the ground and buried her in a shallow grave.”

However, the police said that on exhuming the corpse of the lady, an autopsy was conducted and it was discovered that she was actually murdered in cold blood as a piece of cloth was used to strangle her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Interesting Video: Doctors conduct surgical operation to remove shoe from python’s stomach Interesting Video Doctors conduct surgical operation to remove shoe from python’s stomach
Hilarious Video: Man gets stuck in-between two walls after trying to reach for a lost baseball Hilarious Video Man gets stuck in-between two walls after trying to reach for a lost baseball
Pre-wedding: Woman with one arm marries man with one leg Pre-wedding Woman with one arm marries man with one leg
Mystery: Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand Mystery Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand
To Teach Him A Lesson: Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape To Teach Him A Lesson Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape
Tit-For-Tat: Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Woman Uses Her Child As Collateral For Loan Pulse Filla Woman Uses Her Child As Collateral For Loan
Pulse Filla: Young Man Caught After Disguising Himself As A Lady Pulse Filla Young Man Caught After Disguising Himself As A Lady
Pulse Filla: Love Is A Beautiful Thing As Midget Marries Tall Woman Pulse Filla Love Is A Beautiful Thing As Midget Marries Tall Woman



Top Articles

1 Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by...bullet
2 Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriendbullet
3 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
4 Deadly Passion Man caught after secretly burying lover who died...bullet
5 Gone Too Soon Nigerian youth killed during police raid over...bullet
6 But Why? Young boy loses both hands after beating from teacherbullet
7 Word Of Caution If you want to be rich, stop listening to...bullet
8 Embarrassment Commercial vehicles refuse to carry Slay...bullet
9 Mystery Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim...bullet
10 Pre-wedding Woman with one arm marries man with one legbullet

Related Articles

Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals
Heartless Turkish citizen shows no remorse over alleged killing of Nigerian man
Mind Blowing I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my Ex a week to his wedding - Lady confesses
Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing ex-girlfriend over 30 times
'Magun' Native doctor fails to separate married man who got stuck during sex with girlfriend
Heart Of Gold Meet Tolulope Sangosanya, a woman who found life in the face of death (Documentary)
Too Much Pain Tears flow as fiancé collapses beside lover's coffin during burial
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Wicked Soul Man murders pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid
Shocking Pastor confesses to killing girlfriend, baby and a church member

Top Videos

1 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive tricyclebullet
4 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband...bullet
5 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19...bullet
6 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
7 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
8 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make son...bullet
9 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power -...bullet
10 Amazing Video Boy, 9 claps 1,080 times to win Guinness...bullet

Filla

'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal in a pothole
Video 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole
How to deal with churches and other activities that disturb your sleep
Noise Pollution How to deal with noisy churches and other activities that disturb your sleep
Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert
Betrayal Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert Mugabe
Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"
Video Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"