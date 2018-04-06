Home > Filla >

Man stores mother's corpse for 3years to keep taking her pension


In Police Grips Man stores mother's corpse in refrigerator for 3 years to keep taking her pension

43-year-old Subhabrato Mazumdar lost his 87-year-old mother, Bina Mazumdar in 2015, but for fear of forfeiting her pension money which in certain countries ends as soon as the pensioner dies he devised the strategy to store the deceased in order to keep enjoying her pension benefit.

A man from India is currently in the grips of the country’s police after it was discovered that he had been keeping the corpse of his deceased mother in a refrigerator three years and using her thumb impression to take her pension every month.

The woman was a government employee who worked with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), but died as a result of cardiac arrest.

The Indian Express reported one Indian senior police officer as saying the “body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015.”

The police said they are holding the man from Kolkata to help in investigation to figure out “Why her body was stored for three years.”

It is not clear how the police got to know about the man's criminal act.

