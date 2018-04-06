43-year-old Subhabrato Mazumdar lost his 87-year-old mother, Bina Mazumdar in 2015, but for fear of forfeiting her pension money which in certain countries ends as soon as the pensioner dies he devised the strategy to store the deceased in order to keep enjoying her pension benefit.
The woman was a government employee who worked with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), but died as a result of cardiac arrest.
The Indian Express reported one Indian senior police officer as saying the “body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015.”
It is not clear how the police got to know about the man's criminal act.