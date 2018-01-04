Home > Filla >

'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi


Loving Heart Woman dubbed the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi

Theresa Kachindamoto has used her position as a community chief to ensure an end to child marriage.

  • Published:
Theresa Kachindamoto is driving a change in her Monkey Bay community. play

Theresa Kachindamoto is driving a change in her Monkey Bay community.

(Al Jazeera)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Theresa Kachindamoto, a woman from a noble traditional family in Malawi is saving young girls in the country from having early marriages. Her dedicated passion towards the cause is a reason why she was dubbed the "Marriage Terminator".

The community influencer who quit a 27-year-old job as a secretary at a school located in Zomba, a southern Malawi district.

Theresa Kachindamoto is saving young girls from early marriages. play

Theresa Kachindamoto is saving young girls from early marriages.

(Huffington Post)

 

A report published by Al Jazeera described her as one who is invested in nurturing her hospitable personality - a factor that will have her demand that her visitors enjoy a meal before discussing the purpose of their journey.

Based on this incredible personality, a position that will ensure an end to a social worm that have seen young girls submit to early marriages was perhaps the most ideal for her and that is what she got according to Al Jazeera.

Her Monkey Bay community had appointed her a chief because she was "good with people". It seemed like an impossible and unbelievable privilege for Kachindamoto who was the least favourite to assume that position among her siblings.

After going through the traditional rites that accompanies such a role, the woman resumed to her leadership role to the shock of child marriages.

ALSO READ: 14-yr-old girl kills husband 5 months after wedding

According to reports, she discovered girls as young as 12 years old with babies as well as their teenage husbands.

This prompted her to take measures aimed at eradicating a problem which had her announcing to the subjects that she wasn't going to allow their lifestyle to continue.

"I told them: 'Whether you like it or not, I want these marriages to be terminated.'," Kachindamoto was reported to have said.

Her intense pursuit of the cause has the support of the government whose parliament had passed a law discouraging Malawi girls from marrying before the age of 18.

In the year 2012, a survey conducted by the United Nations ranked "Malawi 8th out of 20 countries thought to have the highest child-marriage rates in the world", Al Jazeera mentioned in its report.

A member of a mothers group in the village of Chimoya, in located in Dedza district, Emilida Misomali, think the motivation behind the early marriages in the community is based on the weak financial strength of its residents.

This has made most parents in the environment insist on giving out their daughters.

The long arms of the law have failed to reach those in rural communities who appeared to have gladly indulged themselves in the oversight.

"Most of them say 'It's better that she gets married. We can't afford to keep her ... she will make us poorer'," says Misomali while describing the mentality of the parents.

Child marriage in Nigeria

The child bride pandemic appears to be an Africa-wide affair.

Some cultures in Nigeria are known for supporting unions between an older man and a child.

A civil Nigerian society however has no love for such a relationship.

The desire to have it removed introduced the #ChildNotBride campaign which saw public protests against the practice.

#ChildNotBride play #ChildNotBride (Oyibos)

ALSO READ: 56-yr-old woman who got married at 53 gives birth to baby boy [Photos]

Part of the demands of the participants included ensuring that the Nigerian Senate make a law that will make it punishable to marry a girl who has not clocked 18.

The abuse generally encountered by women in Nigeria tells of a society which still sees the female gender as objects despite its claim of intellectual advancement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Occultism: Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from Illuminati Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from Illuminati
Abomination! Sexual aroused uncle rapes 3-yr-old niece after having shower Abomination! Sexual aroused uncle rapes 3-yr-old niece after having shower
Code Of Ethics: Police officer loses job for eating kebab on duty while in branded uniform Code Of Ethics Police officer loses job for eating kebab on duty while in branded uniform
Strange Passenger: Flight cancelled after rat was spotted boarding the plane Strange Passenger Flight cancelled after rat was spotted boarding the plane
Frustration: Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronage Frustration Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronage
New Year Prophesies: 'Babalawos' in Cuba want you to expect more natural disasters this year New Year Prophesies 'Babalawos' in Cuba want you to expect more natural disasters this year

Recommended Videos

Owusu Bempah: Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
??? Gaming addiction classified as disorder by WHO ??? Gaming addiction classified as disorder by WHO
Afia Schwarzenegger: Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex



Top Articles

1 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a...bullet
2 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself...bullet
3 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured...bullet
4 Motherly Love This mother has tattooed her son’s face on her backbullet
5 Guilty Conscience Thief returns stolen package on New Year’s Evebullet
6 Shocking Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after giving birthbullet
7 Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death...bullet
8 Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to surrender...bullet
9 'Arson' Congolese President’s house set ablazebullet
10 Sad Man drowns while taking 'selfies' along a river bankbullet

Related Articles

Wicked Soul Man murders pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid
Agro Na Bastard Wife’s alleged sexual recklessness, infidelity crashes 23-year marriage
Too Late Man loses 18-year-old marriage for calling wife a witch

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
2 Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi dating a...bullet
3 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
4 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die...bullet
5 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet
6 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two hands is...bullet
7 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
8 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
9 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would...bullet
10 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet

Filla

Adetoro Adeyemi, with her daughter, Gabby
New Year Resolutions This single mum is done choosing 'man' over her daughter
The new triplets
Awesome God New mum welcomes triplet after losing first baby
Forced Eviction Landlord pours buckets of human waste in houses to evict defiant tenants
The deceased.
Rest-in-Peace Ibadan man commits suicide by jumping into river on New Year day