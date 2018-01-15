Home > Filla >

Married man gets stuck during sex


'Magun' Native doctor needed to separate married man who got stuck while having sex with girlfriend

A native doctor reportedly tried unsuccessfully to detach the pair who got stuck while having sex.

  • Published:
In Uganda, a married man gets stuck while cheating on his wife. play

In Uganda, a married man gets stuck while cheating on his wife.

(Jackobian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Uganda, the attention of a native doctor was needed in an effort to separate a married man who reportedly got stuck while having sex with his girlfriend.

The incident occurred at a hospitality home, Triple Zero Guest House located in Namatala, Mbale. The philanderer and his company were captured entwined as onlookers gathered around them.

A native doctor makes an attempt to separate a married man who got stuck while having sex with a young lady. play Native doctor needed to separate married man who got stuck while having sex with girlfriend (Jackobian)

 

Images showed some observers making efforts to detach the unidentified man from the lady.

They were also pictured at the backseat of a vehicle, suggesting that attempts initially made on ground to remove him from the woman was abortive.

ALSO READ: The Yoruba charm that prevents extra-marital affairs

A bunch of weird occurrences have been recorded in Uganda and they often seem to be related to sex.

Harriet Nambi, a 24-year-old woman reportedly stabbed her husband, Musa Batera, aged 25 to death, for denying her sex.

Community members arrived in droves at the residence of the husband killer. play

Community members arrived in droves at the residence of the husband killer.

(Daily Nation)
 

The murder suspect who is also a school teacher has been apprehended by the police according to Tuko News. It was reported that Nambi delivered a baby through caesarean section two months prior to the event.

Reports also revealed that the horny teacher had consulted a neighbour identified as Hasifa Babirye,  concerning her challenge.

The home of the deceased. play

The home of the deceased.

(Press)

ALSO READ: Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving lovers

The latter had advised her to be patient with her husband who has two other wives but her counseling failed to yield a positive outcome.

Nambi reportedly insisted on harming her husband, a former representative of their community if he doesn't attend to her urge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Embarrassment: Woman cries after fiancé rejected her proposal, left her with the ring in hand Embarrassment Woman cries after fiancé rejected her proposal, left her with the ring in hand
Privacy And Safety: Boy sues mother for posting photos of him on Facebook Privacy And Safety Boy sues mother for posting photos of him on Facebook
Crying More Than The Bereaved: "We are never coming back” - kidnapped Chibok girls tell Nigeria Crying More Than The Bereaved "We are never coming back” - kidnapped Chibok girls tell Nigeria
Bloody murder: Two men butchered squatter to death, saying they "thought it was funny" Bloody murder Two men butchered squatter to death, saying they "thought it was funny"
Sex Robot: Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood
Fed Up With Men: Woman marries ghost, says sex with him is so unimaginable Fed Up With Men Woman marries ghost, says sex with him is so unimaginable

Recommended Videos

Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her
Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day
I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses



Top Articles

1 Relationship “After dating her for 8 years without sex, she dumped me”bullet
2 Accident Amazing escape for passengers as STC bus bursts into flamesbullet
3 2017 Report There is an 80% increase in HIV in 2017 and it's scarybullet
4 Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sexbullet
5 Shame She was allegedly caught in another woman's matrimonial bedbullet
6 'Magun' Native doctor needed to separate married man who got...bullet
7 Photo This woman sleeps with her son every WEDNESDAY to...bullet
8 MMM Platform set to launch its own cryptocurrencybullet
9 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes...bullet
10 In South Africa Youths vandalize H&M shop over...bullet

Related Articles

Out With the Old Ugandan prostitute releases packs of condoms after church deliverance
In Uganda Watching porn in this country can get you in serious trouble!
Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex
Football Crazy Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme

Top Videos

1 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing...bullet
2 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox...bullet
4 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please husbandbullet
5 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
6 I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man...bullet
7 Fan Love Die hard SM fan shaves Shatta Wale's face in his...bullet
8 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
9 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
10 Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of...bullet

Filla

Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo died at a hospital within 24 hours of being attacked by an unidentified group.
Chislehurst Murder London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo
Clergy
Prosperity Preaching Nigerian pastor decrees death on rich men who don't help men of God
A man beating his wife
Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wife
Greed Man jailed for marrying step daughter in addition to the mother