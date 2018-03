24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A New York based pastor, Tommy Clark who is married to a woman has mistakenly shared a photo of himself kissing another man on his Facebook page.

Members of his church, who were quick to take screenshots of the post, are still in shock over their pastor's act.

His behaviour has left members of his congregation shocked.

He has since deactivated his social media account.

A member of his church on Instagram shared the photo with caption;

"Our pastor just uploaded the wrong picture and he’s married to a woman… smh"