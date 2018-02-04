Meet the RICHEST pastor in the world

news

South African Pastor Alph Lukau is the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International.

He is a Bible Scholar and a renowned International Speaker who ministers in Africa, Europe and South America.

Pastor Alph Lukau is reported to be the richest pastor according to local reports. His wealth is estimated to be $1 billion net worth and is now even richer than the past.

The report was made by MediaTakeOut and here is how they reported it below:

Alleluia Ministries International has TENS OF THOUSANDS of members in Africa, Europe, and South America.

Reports suggest that in the past, the Pastor has come under fire for allegedly claiming to heal fake, dying patients. On his social media, he posted images of “dead” clients laying in hospital beds and then him bring them “back to life.”

“There is NO sickness that Jehovah Rapha cannot heal. Is it HIV, is it cancer? Diabetes, arthritis, high/low blood, paralysis or back pains? There is nothing He cannot do. He lifted this woman from her bed of death as doctors had sent her home with no solution. Your solution is found in Jesus,” he boasted.

The pastor didn’t let the scandal run him down, and he has since become a billionaire, and he is not shy about flaunting his wealth.