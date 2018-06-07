Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving

Police reportedly stopped Peter Kihara along Langata road around 8pm after they saw a vehicle from Madaraka estate driving recklessly.
However, the lawmaker ignored the police and drove off. He was then given a hot chase and subsequently arrested.
Police were shocked to realise that it was the legislator who was sitting behind the wheels and yet driving so recklessly.
Apparently, for the sake of certainty, the law enforcers examined Peter Kihara and the breatalyser detected that the lawmaker who should know better had actually flouted the laws.