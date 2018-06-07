Home > Filla >

Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving


Embarrassing! Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving

Police reportedly stopped Peter Kihara along Langata road around 8pm after they saw a vehicle from Madaraka estate driving recklessly.

  • Published:
Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving play

Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Nairobi, Kenya arrested the Member of Parliament for the country’s Mathioya constituency on Wednesday, June 6 and locked him up overnight for drink-driving.

Police reportedly stopped Peter Kihara along Langata road around 8pm after they saw a vehicle from Madaraka estate driving recklessly.

However, the lawmaker ignored the police and drove off. He was then given a hot chase and subsequently arrested.

Police were shocked to realise that it was the legislator who was sitting behind the wheels and yet driving so recklessly.

Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving play

Member of Parliament arrested and locked up for drink-driving

 

READ MORE: Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman

Apparently, for the sake of certainty, the law enforcers examined Peter Kihara and the breatalyser detected that the lawmaker who should know better had actually flouted the laws.

Nairobi County police commander, Joseph Ole Tito confirmed the incident, saying the MP had been detained and would be charged for the offence on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rest In Peace: Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago
"Are You God?": "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man
Testing: African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to hospital after crash-landing Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to hospital after crash-landing
Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains
Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria' Entertainment Filla Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to remove 'This Is Nigeria'
Entertainment Filla: Speaking in tongues nonsense and silly - MzBel Entertainment Filla Speaking in tongues nonsense and silly - MzBel
Entertainment Filla: Wizkid throws shade at Tiwa Savage's ex Entertainment Filla Wizkid throws shade at Tiwa Savage's ex



Top Articles

1 Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2...bullet
2 Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lakebullet
3 Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor reveals that he...bullet
4 "Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian...bullet
5 Video President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
6 Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with...bullet
7 Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death...bullet
8 Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor...bullet
9 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and...bullet
10 Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap...bullet

Related Articles

Testing African petrol-powered helicopter inventor admitted to hospital after crash-landing
Big Indictment! Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad - Ghanaian lady explains
Scary! Over 20 chimpanzees invade village, kidnap 5-month-old baby girl
Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago
Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Mallam to sleep with her for 3 days
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician and pastor reveals that he menstruates every month
"Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man
Video President under attack for kissing worker in public

Top Videos

1 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
5 Really? Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followersbullet
6 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
7 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during...bullet
8 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
9 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps...bullet
10 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet

Filla

Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife
18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's mortal remains
Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's mortal remains
My wife got pregnant for my younger brother
Abomination! "My wife got pregnant for my younger brother, I am helping in raising the child" - Man claims