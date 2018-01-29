Home > Filla >

Angry mob burns mad woman found with human parts to death


Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]

A woman who pretended to be mad was found with the corpse of a young girl as well as human parts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An angry mob in Udu, Delta State, has burnt to death a woman who reportedly pretended to be mad.

She was caught with human parts as well as a corpse, on Saturday, January 27, 2018, according to reports.

A Facebook user, Davis Eugene reported in a post how the event inspired furious reactions.

He added a word of caution aimed at protecting young people from the grasp of ritualists who engage in fetish dealings.

play

 

"The society will live in today is full with evil people because of the hugger of money, I want to make it big...

"Not everybody you see in the street are called mad people, some act as mad people to carryout their evil deeds.. There is a saying that every day for the thief one day for the own.

"At Ekete inland junction in Udu local government area of delta state this mad woman was caught using humans parts as ritual.

"My advice for the public mentor the movement of your children most especially those primary and secondary ones," Eugene expressed on Facebook.

A witness who spoke to The Nation News disclosed that the deceased aroused suspicion due to a strange behaviour observed by people living in the community.

This prompted them to investigate the lunatic's lodge where they found the corpse of a young female.

“When some of the people who were burning refuse observed she was behaving strangely, they went on to look into her hut and to their surprise they saw a fresh corpse of a young girl and other human parts.

“This made the people to raise the alarm and suspecting that she might have been in this sort of business for a very long time, people got angry and seized her,” says the witness who preferred not to be revealed.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

She was discovered when members of the community were embarking on a sanitation exercise according to reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Needing Love: Bedridden woman, 65 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her Needing Love Bedridden woman, 65 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her
Interesting: The world's tallest man hangs out with the world's shortest woman Interesting The world's tallest man hangs out with the world's shortest woman
Sex Doll Craze: Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex doll Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex doll
Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho
Suicide: Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding, sends the video to ex boyfriend Suicide Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding, sends the video to ex boyfriend
Kind Gesture: Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumia Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Tragic News: Young lady who celebrated her security guard father mourns him Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father mourns him
Controversy: Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile Ife - King Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile Ife - King
Life Saver: Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of 10-year-old girl Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of 10-year-old girl



Top Articles

1 Inside Story This is how Edumanu sex tape got leakedbullet
2 Photos Father brutally beats daughter for refusing him sexbullet
3 Bombshell Chief releases the most scandalous sex video involving...bullet
4 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
5 Voodooism Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goatbullet
6 Really? The first fake news was found in the Bible – Pope Francisbullet
7 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex dollbullet
8 Making love between 12am and 3am is dangerous – Ghanaian...bullet
9 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers...bullet
10 Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in...bullet

Related Articles

Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
New Year Eve's Murder New Jersey teenager, 16, slaughters parents and sibling with rifle, others escape attack
Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning reportedly carried out by relation
Useless Children 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour
Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State
Horror! Severed head of day-old baby shocks Lagos residents

Top Videos

1 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being...bullet
4 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
5 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
6 Social Media Bliss 'I replied to a Facebook post and was...bullet
7 Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of...bullet
8 President Oppong Weah Archbishop Duncan Williams anoints...bullet
9 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he...bullet
10 Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is...bullet

Filla

Retraction I didn't say Vice President is suffering from stroke - Eagle prophet
Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her kidney to raise son’s school fees
An image shows a teenager being beaten in public for impersonating as a naval officer.
Good For Them 2 boys badly flogged in public for impersonating as naval officers
In Nigeria Man kills baby over naming ceremony