Home > Filla >

Mom admits herself to hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee


Mother's Charm Mom checks into hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee

The Twitter user yielded to the pressure applied by his mother who threatened to stay at the hospital if her son marries a divorcee.

  • Published:
The narrator received disapproving comments from his followers but he was without no regrets. (For Illustration) play

The narrator received disapproving comments from his followers but he was without no regrets. (For Illustration)

(Africa Facts)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Twitter user, Akobi Wenger has narrated how his mother checked into a hospital in order to prevent him from marrying a divorced woman who reportedly has two kids.

The narrator who expressed himself in a series of tweets explained that he yielded to his mom's demands. She was out to ensure that he does not tie the knot with the divorcee and it worked.

 

His reaction received some funny responses from his followers but others felt he should have been more courageous when dealing with his mother.

ALSO READ: Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral

Some accused Akobi Wenger of not having a deep love for the woman but he did not care.

According to him no amount of passion can compete with one he nurses for his mother.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Hilarious: Lady pretends to be sex doll after she was caught in bed with another lady’s boyfriend Hilarious Lady pretends to be sex doll after she was caught in bed with another lady’s boyfriend
No Shame! Beer loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid No Shame! Beer loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the bodies and sold to customers Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the bodies and sold to customers
Video: Pulse Ghana sold the headmaster’s kitchen stool at the Accra mall, here’s what happened Video Pulse Ghana sold the headmaster’s kitchen stool at the Accra mall, here’s what happened
Weird: Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral Weird Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral
Taboo! Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife Taboo! Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

Recommended Videos

Beautiful Scenery: Kumasi City Mall opens Ghana’s first watch-and-dine cinema Beautiful Scenery Kumasi City Mall opens Ghana’s first watch-and-dine cinema
Macho Display: Man lifts heavy generator with teeth Macho Display Man lifts heavy generator with teeth
Shocking Revelation: Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a year Shocking Revelation Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a year



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sexual...bullet
2 Leaked Sex Tape Let it touch my heart, student tells headmaster in...bullet
3 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the runbullet
4 Revelation Sacked headmaster in leaked sex video was an S.U....bullet
5 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers suspended...bullet
6 Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes,...bullet
7 Photos Beautiful lady goes bald for her weddingbullet
8 Too Bad Wife pours hot water on lady for having anal sex...bullet
9 Too Bad This is how Jim Iyke treated one of his fans for...bullet
10 Photo This woman sleeps with her son every WEDNESDAY...bullet

Related Articles

Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wife
Mysterious Deaths 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque
Rahma Haruna Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl?
Shocking Murder North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself
Incredible Nigerian wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice in Cameroon

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he performs on stagebullet
3 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being...bullet
4 Ghanaian baby with rear "blue eyes" goes viralbullet
5 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after...bullet
6 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
7 Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the riverbullet
8 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please...bullet
9 Watch Jet Airways hostess is arrested for smuggling...bullet
10 Hit or Miss Florence Obinim's 'guarantee boots' causes...bullet

Filla

God's Anointed? Prophet arrested for kissing his wife and house girl
A cab driver was dispossessed of his vehicle by a gang of criminals.
Bonnie & Clyde Police on the trail of car snatching love birds
Sergei Terekhov, a huntsman was killed after his dog accidentally hit the trigger of his gun.
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Revelation My boyfriend cries during orgasm and continues after the sex - Confused lady