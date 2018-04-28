Home > Filla >

Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body


Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A mother who beat her eight-year-old ailing daughter to death has been arrested by the police and currently being prepared for court.

The Korle-Bu District Police apprehended the 38-year-old mother of four at Korle-Gonno in Accra following a tip-off.

According to police, Larteley Mensah beat young Tani Sanni until she passed away.

Police sources say the young girl suffered at hands of her own mother because she failed to cover up her vomit with sand as she had been instructed to do.

The eight-year-old had been battling a chronic skin disease.

Tani Sanni had been staying with her dad following the separation of her parents, however, due to the deterioration of her chronic skin disease, the father brought her to her mother for proper care.

Body

Larteley Mensah reportedly sought the help of two individuals who assisted her to bury the body secretly at midnight at Lavender Hill.

Lavender Hill is an area in Jamestown situated in close proximity to where liquid waste is disposed into the sea and notorious for its stench.

Police have mounted a fierce search for Larteley’s accomplices.

Briefing the media, the Korle Bu District Police Commander, DSP Theophilus Esilfie, said Larteley’s accomplices, identified as Adorkor and Ebenezer Annor, Larteley’s boyfriend, are on the run.

Police say they will ensure that the law ruthless deals with Larteley.

 

Credit: Myjoyonline

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Bibiani: Man pours acid on wife In Bibiani Man pours acid on wife
Suicide In Schools: University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry for 10 minutes Suicide In Schools University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry for 10 minutes
Hilarious: Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race
Adultery: Fight looms over son after wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant for husband. Adultery Fight looms over son after wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant for husband.
Unthinkable! Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom Unthinkable! Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom
Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware

Recommended Videos

Hilarious: Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race
Pulse Filla: Lady dumps boyfriend for man older than her dad Pulse Filla Lady dumps boyfriend for man older than her dad
Last Respect: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat



Top Articles

1 Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sexbullet
2 In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girlsbullet
3 Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I...bullet
4 Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with...bullet
5 Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” -...bullet
6 Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he...bullet
7 Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed...bullet
10 Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead...bullet

Top Videos

1 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of catbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
6 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
7 Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a...bullet
8 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
9 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries...bullet
10 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it...bullet

Filla

How using your arm as pillow when sleeping may lead to surgery
Health Alert How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room
Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat
Video Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat
Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center
Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users