Mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son


The accused, a 40-year-old petty trader appeared before Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, on a charge for murder.

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ court on Friday remanded Mary Eze, in Ikoyi prison for allegedly pouring hot water on her seven-year-old son for misplacing N200 which led to his death.

The accused, a 40-year-old petty trader appeared before Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, on a charge for murder, but her plea was not taken by the court.

The Investigating Police Officer, (IPO) Insp. Chris Akpanomo, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 8,  at No. 670, Ikorodu Road, Owode Elede in Ikorodu.

He alleged that the accused had sent the deceased with the last N200 she had, to buy food for her, but he returned to tell her that he had misplaced the money.

According to Akpanomo, out of annoyance she poured hot water on him, locked him in the house and went about her daily routine.

He added that it was his persistent shouts that attracted neighbours, who rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

The offence contravened section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates a death sentence for convicts.

The Chief Magistrate ordered that the accused be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons pending the outcome of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP’s).

She, however, adjourned the case until January 24, 2018 for legal advice.

