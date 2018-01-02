Home > Filla >

Motherly Love :  This mother has tattooed her son’s face on her back


Motherly Love This mother has tattooed her son's face on her back

The picture which has gone viral on social media has received mixed reactions from different people.

What will you do as a parent to show love to your child?

This mother has tattooed her son’s face on her back to show her how she loves him.

The picture which has gone viral on social media has received mixed reactions from different people.

Some have applauded the mother for her courage while others have asked what she will do if she has more children to show her love.

Others have also asked her reasoning for doing what they believe what is unusual since there are many ways to show how much she loves her son.

